Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.03 and last traded at $32.05, 585,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,119,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Specifically, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,184,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott T. Parker purchased 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $941,055 and have sold 7,755 shares valued at $259,223. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.57.

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Ryder System's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 84.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,092 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 34,847 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 155,900 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company's stock.

About Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

