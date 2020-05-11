Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC restated a "hold" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

20 Stocks to Sell Now

Most people know that brokerage rankings are overstated because of pressure from publicly-traded companies. No investor relations person wants to see "hold" and "sell" ratings issued for their stock. In reality, a "buy" rating really means "hold." "Hold" ratings really mean "sell" and "sell" ratings mean get out while you still can.



If Wall Street's top analysts are consistently giving "hold" and "sell" ratings to a stock, you know there's a serious problem. We've compiled a list of the companies that Wall Street's top equities research analysts are consistently giving "hold" and "sell" ratings too. If you own one of these stocks, consider getting out while there's still time.



This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the lowest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks to Sell Now".