Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Upgraded to Overweight by KeyCorp

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 target price on the industrial products company's stock. KeyCorp's price target indicates a potential upside of 25.54% from the stock's current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit's FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RBC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,961 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,158 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

