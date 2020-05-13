Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company's product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. "

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.88.

NYSE RCUS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.12. 17,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

