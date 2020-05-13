Insider Selling: Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Chairman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RE stock traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.22. The stock had a trading volume of 491,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,352. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.28. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $159.73 and a 52-week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $242.50.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

