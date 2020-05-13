Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the bank's stock. Compass Point's price target indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock's current price.

RF has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.27.

RF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 220,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,520,653. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

