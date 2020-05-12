Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Price Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)'s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $27.33, 26,333 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,188,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $82.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.71.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,120,000 after buying an additional 777,246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Ryman Hospitality Properties's revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

