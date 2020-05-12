Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity's target price indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock's current price.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "hold" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.19.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. 97,960 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,560. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -242.64 and a beta of 2.05. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.18 million. The business's revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,121,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $947,200. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

