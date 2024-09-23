Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $4.14

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.24. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 882,972 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 56,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company's stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 526,724 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,936 shares of the company's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company's stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

