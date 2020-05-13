Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.29. 1,339,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,022. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,391,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CSFB decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.07.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

