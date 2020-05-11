SunTrust Banks Cuts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $18.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks' price target points to a potential upside of 28.30% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a "b" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 148,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,823. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,636 shares of the company's stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 25,758 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 474,501 shares of the company's stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,050,387 shares of the company's stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 556,777 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

