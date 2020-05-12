SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.43, 725,471 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,850,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.11.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 570,294 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,050,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 556,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 765,852 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 423,349 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

