Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,378,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $20,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $1,380,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. 1,279,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shake Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company's stock worth $77,304,000 after buying an additional 467,943 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company's stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 235,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $10,667,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company's stock worth $55,041,000 after buying an additional 178,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 456,828 shares of the company's stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 93,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company's stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most

There are more than 450 energy companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pipeline companies, power plant operators, oil and gas production companies and other energy stocks, it can be hard to identify which energy companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 8,000 distinct recommendations for energy companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same energy stock.



This slide show lists the 15 energy companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most".