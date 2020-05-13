Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHLX. ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 191,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,389. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,365. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell bought 180,507,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,876,751.68. Insiders bought a total of 180,532,478 shares of company stock worth $1,807,209,683 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks

When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if a company was repeatedly downgraded by analysts over the last 30, 60 or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.



Today, we are inviting you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio. .

View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".