SunTrust Banks Lowers Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $7.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. SunTrust Banks' price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.56% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,515,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,404. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Murray J. Mccabe acquired 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,353.96. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 90,442 shares of company stock worth $730,829 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

