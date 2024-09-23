Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.08

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $1.99. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 510,331 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 52,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

