Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.28

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 314466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Institutional Trading of Sila Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILA. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

