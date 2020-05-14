Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. SunTrust Banks' price target suggests a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock's current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro's Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SMG. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a "hold" rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $123.50.

NYSE:SMG traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 19,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,864. The firm's 50 day moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 492,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $41,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $54,357,000 after acquiring an additional 284,975 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $22,223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,953 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

