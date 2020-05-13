Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Trading Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $50.00. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the stock. Simon Property Group traded as low as $49.22 and last traded at $51.17, 13,965,169 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 165% from the average session volume of 5,278,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In other news, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 over the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company's stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company's fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

