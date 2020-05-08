Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $84.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Bank of America's target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Square from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.92. 15,845,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,452,698. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 2.63. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Square will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company's stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

