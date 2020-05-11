Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Co's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "hold" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.22.

NYSE SR opened at $73.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.62 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Spire's quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spire by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $149,469,000 after buying an additional 127,409 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spire by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $128,585,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $90,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,092 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $59,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company's stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

