Free Trial
→ Forget Trump and Kamala (From Investors Alley) (Ad)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Sasol logo with Oils/Energy background

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.08. Sasol shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 101,232 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sasol

Sasol Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 7,100.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,859 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 819.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

→ Forget Trump and Kamala (From Investors Alley) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Sasol right now?

Before you consider Sasol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sasol wasn't on the list.

While Sasol currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
Biden’s Capital Gains Tax to Devastate Savings!
Don't let the corrupt elites dictate your future—ACT NOW! This guide is your first step towards financial inde...
Golden Crest | Sponsored
7 Housing Stocks to Buy as Mortgage Rates Dip
One reason for the recent stock market volatility came from a dip in the 30-year mortgage rate. On August 9, 2...
MarketBeat
Biden to Launch “FedNOW” [Move Your Money Now]
Earlier this year President Biden signed the death warrant for America… Executive Order 14067 will essentia...
Priority Gold | Sponsored
7 Defense Stocks That Don’t Need the Election to Move Higher
The defense sector is a good place for investors who are looking for both growth and value. While it's not one...
MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
While interest rates have risen over the last few years, there's still two things that fixed-income investment...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Fed Walking a Tightrope with Rate Cuts
Is Palantir Heading for a $50 Price Target?
Rate Cuts Fuel Volatility: How Long Could it Last?

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines