Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.08. Sasol shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 101,232 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Sasol Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 7,100.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,859 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 819.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

