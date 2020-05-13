Insider Buying: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) General Counsel Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) General Counsel James P. Blose acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $19,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 41,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $411,462.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of STL stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,412. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STL shares. TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $74,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,438,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 551,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 403,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

