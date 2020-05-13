Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. "

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho cut Store Capital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 749,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.96. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,485 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $87,822.00. Insiders acquired 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $305,695,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $167,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Store Capital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $310,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $83,489,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $74,529,000 after purchasing an additional 770,362 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

