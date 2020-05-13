Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Shares Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Suncor Energy traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.85, approximately 5,331,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,914,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $35.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 82,999 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,015 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $67,581,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Suncor Energy's dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

