Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $24.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Wells Fargo & Co's price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Sunoco from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE SUN opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company's revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,797,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,505 shares of company stock valued at $491,861.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sunoco by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,915 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

