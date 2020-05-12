Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the industrial products company's stock. Bank of America's price target indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWK. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $148.76.

NYSE:SWK opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company's revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

