AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 4,628,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 36,290,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.31.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

