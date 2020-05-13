Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Industrial Alliance Securities

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.93.

NYSE TAP traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. 685,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,345. The business's 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company's revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company's stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: Day Trading - Risk Worth the Reward?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

6 Stocks That May Not Survive the Coronavirus

Companies that are in a shaky financial position may sometimes attract investors in a bull market. Traders seeking a short-term profit can often use an oversold condition to capture a quick gain. But in a bear market, these companies frequently are left on the sidelines.



But a declining stock price by itself should not be enough to scare investors off. What investors really need to pay attention to is the company’s ability to finance existing debt or take on additional debt. Companies with low credit ratings face the problem of having too much debt on their books and an inability to finance it at more favorable rates.



That’s one reason we’ve put together this presentation that highlights 6 companies that may not survive the coronavirus. These companies have low stock prices. In fact, many of them are, or will be, in danger of being delisted if they cannot bring their stock above the $1 threshold. And on top of that, these companies each carry credit ratings of CCC+ or lower and are at risk of seeing those ratings even go lower.



Each of the companies presented here are considered to be among the weakest, if not the weakest, in their sector. If you have any of these falling knives in your portfolio now is the time to cut your losses and walk away.

View the "6 Stocks That May Not Survive the Coronavirus".