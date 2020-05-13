Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Bank of America

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $43.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the bank's stock. Bank of America's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.29% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Cfra cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.69.

Shares of TD opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank's stock worth $914,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,483 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,818,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,349 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,440 shares of the bank's stock worth $130,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,117,785 shares of the bank's stock worth $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,196 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

