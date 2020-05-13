Insider Buying: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small acquired 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $328.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,597,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $9.46 on Wednesday, hitting $320.05. 1,005,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $487.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

