SunTrust Banks Increases Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $200.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $144.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the health services provider's stock. SunTrust Banks' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company's current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $161.75.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $6.25 on Wednesday, hitting $190.40. The stock had a trading volume of 906,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,341. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.07. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $203.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business's revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

