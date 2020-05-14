B. Riley Lowers Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $27.00

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. B. Riley's target price points to a potential upside of 56.34% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

