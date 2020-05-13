Compass Point Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target lifted by Compass Point from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Compass Point's target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.01% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.78. 199,429 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,606,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial's quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company's stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Energy Stocks to Buy On This Historical Dip

It may seem hard to believe, but the current chaos in the energy sector, and oil stocks, in particular, will pass. The novel coronavirus that has birthed a global pandemic is being compared to the Spanish Flu of 1918.



Of course, when you have once in a century event, it’s difficult to look back in history and make an apples-to-apples comparison to our current situation. This isn’t to minimize our current situation. It’s simply to say that the market is forward-looking, but it’s also emotional. And it also hates uncertainty.



In a typical economic downturn, demand decreases, and investors are advised to “buy the dip.” But in the current environment, demand has been destroyed. Millions of Americans are being asked, and in some cases ordered, to stay home. And this simply means that oil demand is down. And investors are looking at prices that are, in some cases, at all-time lows.



The trading app Robinhood is frequented by millennial investors. And according to the latest information, many investors are trying to buy the dip on old guard oil stocks. That may be a mistake.



But the energy sector is about more than just oil stocks. There are several companies that are holding their own in the current environment. And that means when the economy opens up, these companies will be well-positioned for further growth.



Currently, the volatility and uncertainty surrounding energy stocks make them a poor choice for growth investors. However, many of these companies in this presentation offer a secure dividend that, along with the potential for capital appreciation, can make them a solid play for income investors.

View the "7 Energy Stocks to Buy On This Historical Dip".