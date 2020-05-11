TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co's price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of TEGNA from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TGNA traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.08. 168,627 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,053. TEGNA has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.43. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 75,340 shares of the company's stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,317,263 shares of the company's stock worth $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 124,044 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,700 shares of the company's stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio

Almost everyone loves a company that pays strong dividends. Who doesn't like receiving a check every quarter for simply owning a stock--especially if that stock is paying you back 4%, 5% or even 10% of its share price in annual income each year?. In a world where 10-year treasuries are yielding just above 2%, it seems hard to go wrong when buying a stock that's yielding significantly above the going rates on fixed-income assets. Unfortunately, the market rarely offers a free lunch.



While high-yield stocks may have a lot of near-term attractiveness, those same high-yields can often signal significant danger ahead. In some cases, it might mean that the company's dividend will stop growing or won't grow as fast as it used to. Worse yet, the company could cut its dividend, reduce the income you receive from owning the stock and drive down the value of the shares that you own.



4%-plus yields might seem like an easy opportunity to boost the investment income you receive, but high-yield stocks can just as often be a track reading to snare unsuspecting investors. It's not always easy to tell the difference though.



This slideshow highlights 10 high-yield dividend stocks that are paying an unsustainably large percentage of their earnings in the form of a dividend. These companies are all paying out more than 100% of their earnings per share in the form of a dividend, a sign that the advertised high-yield probably won't last.

View the "20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio".