Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $22.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.55.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.72. 92,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,272. The firm's fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company's stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

