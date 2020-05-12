Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the construction company's stock. Wells Fargo & Co's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a "strong-buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 78,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,597. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Taylor Morrison Home's revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,461,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,409 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 93,509 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $10,868,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company's stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

