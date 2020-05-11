Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the construction company's stock. Wedbush's price objective points to a potential upside of 27.97% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Toll Brothers from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an "average" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of TOL opened at $27.35 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.94% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: FinTech

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Pharmaceutical Companies Working on a Coronavirus Cure

We are living through interesting times. Not an hour goes by when Americans don’t receive some reminder of the impact the coronavirus has on our lives. The race is on for an effective, FDA-approved treatment for the virus. Despite, vaccines being available for human trial in record time, we are many months away from having a viable vaccine.



However, we may be somewhat closer in finding some antiviral treatments. And if you’ve watched the market closely this week, any news on that front tends to move the market in a positive direction.



That brings up another truth of investing. There are some stocks that thrive from other stocks misery. And that’s why we’ve put together this special report. If you’re an investor who is looking to jump into this bear market, the pharmaceutical sector is a logical choice.



A combination of big-name drug companies as well as smaller startup companies are working around the clock to develop vaccines or treatments that will target the infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

View the "8 Pharmaceutical Companies Working on a Coronavirus Cure".