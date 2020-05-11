Royal Bank of Canada Trims Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price to $22.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the pipeline company's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.42% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NYSE TRGP opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.13. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

