Ternium (NYSE:TX) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a "sell" rating on the basic materials company's stock. UBS Group's target price indicates a potential downside of 8.40% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TX. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ternium in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ternium from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.29.

NYSE TX opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. Ternium has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.45). Ternium had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 670,071 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 548,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,137,062 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,015,000 after buying an additional 541,093 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.2% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,927,832 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $34,841,000 after buying an additional 429,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 81.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 200,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,914,832 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $42,126,000 after buying an additional 115,116 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

