Cfra Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $7.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cfra from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "sell" rating on the stock. Cfra's target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.82% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a "negative" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Under Armour to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,351,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business's fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company's stock worth $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $49,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company's stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 599,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company's stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 572,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 727.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company's stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.57% of the company's stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

