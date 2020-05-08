Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $47.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the ride-sharing company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential upside of 44.11% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $32.62. 62,071,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,223,812. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $6,776,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $271,810,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Buy and Hold Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

“Set it and forget it” are words many investors don’t want to hear. Even the most venerable brokerage houses are encouraging their clients to actively trade so they can beat the market. Buy and hold is a relic, they say. It doesn’t reflect the reality of today.



In other words, “this time it’s different”.



As the ongoing volatility in the market shows you, it’s not different. It’s not even close to being different. The simple fact is that many active traders lose money by being too aggressive and too active for their own good.



And while it’s true that the market won’t always be this choppy, and certain stocks may be a great buy in months to come, right now investors are looking for safe harbors. One of the safest ways to invest is to find stocks that you can feel comfortable holding on to even in the worst of times. Frequently that can be because the stocks offer an attractive dividend. But sometimes, it’s also because they are in a market that is always in demand.



But that doesn’t mean you have to limit yourself to defensive stocks. You can find some quality buy-and-hold stocks that offer some attractive growth prospects.

View the "10 Buy and Hold Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio".