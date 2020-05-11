Royal Bank of Canada Raises Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $30.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UFS. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut Domtar from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Domtar from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UFS downgraded Domtar from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Domtar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Domtar has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.27.

NYSE:UFS opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 236.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business's 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Domtar has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at $778,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 34.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 91,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company's stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

