United Natural Foods (UNFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. Analysts expect United Natural Foods to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE UNFI opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.60.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

