United Natural Foods (UNFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

September 24, 2024
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. Analysts expect United Natural Foods to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE UNFI opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Several research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.60.


United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Earnings History for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

