Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Deutsche Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 21.86% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNVR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Investec raised shares of Univar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.70.

UNVR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 383,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,191.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Insiders bought 282,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $165,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,607 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Univar by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $111,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,337 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Univar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,731,395 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $163,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Univar during the fourth quarter valued at $65,648,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,350 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $52,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,799 shares during the period.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

