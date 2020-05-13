Compass Point Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $35.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Compass Point from $39.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Compass Point's target price points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. 204,169 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,502,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

