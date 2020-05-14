B. Riley Lowers United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $34.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. B. Riley's target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on USM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $45.83.

USM stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $968.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. United States Cellular's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $62,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at $152,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 152.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company's stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

