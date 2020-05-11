Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Credit Suisse Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,227 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company's stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

