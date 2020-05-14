VMware (NYSE:VMW) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $164.95.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $134.86 on Thursday. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $127.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.38. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,853,737.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,805,439.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider's stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in VMware by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,964 shares of the virtualization software provider's stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in VMware by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the virtualization software provider's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company's stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

