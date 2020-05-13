Vistra Energy's (VST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $31.08.

NYSE VST traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,250. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Insiders have bought a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company's stock worth $304,412,000 after buying an additional 2,468,062 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Vistra Energy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company's stock worth $201,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vistra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company's stock worth $138,382,000 after acquiring an additional 114,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vistra Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,274,449 shares of the company's stock worth $167,239,000 after acquiring an additional 687,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Vistra Energy by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,390,647 shares of the company's stock worth $146,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

